Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average of $220.66. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

