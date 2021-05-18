Palladium Partners LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

