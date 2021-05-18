Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.71. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

