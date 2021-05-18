Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

