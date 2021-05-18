Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 36,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,492,016.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 103,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

