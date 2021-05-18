Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.28. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 537,891 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 720,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,203,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,775,427.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 960,979 shares of company stock worth $2,004,854. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.