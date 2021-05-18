OST (OST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.11 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and $663,463.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.15 or 0.01465520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00119583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00063814 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

