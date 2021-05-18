Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
OLA opened at C$5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.56.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.