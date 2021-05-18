Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OLA opened at C$5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.56.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

