Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%.

Shares of OEG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEG. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.