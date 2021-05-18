Oppenheimer Weighs in on Otonomy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Otonomy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.37 on Monday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

