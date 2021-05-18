Oppenheimer Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Shares of INTU opened at $419.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 300,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $843,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

