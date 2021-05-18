Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

