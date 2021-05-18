Oppenheimer Comments on Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35).

Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

