Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at CIBC

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

ONEXF opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $72.37.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

