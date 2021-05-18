ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.91, with a volume of 1810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

