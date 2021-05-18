One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.79.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

