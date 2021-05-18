Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ONDS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Ondas alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.