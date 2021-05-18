OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

ONCS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of ONCS opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

