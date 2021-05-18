OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

