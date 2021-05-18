OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

