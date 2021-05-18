Omnitude Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.34 million and $1.11 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00098786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.68 or 0.01469171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00118997 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

