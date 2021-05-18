Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLK stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

