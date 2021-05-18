Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

