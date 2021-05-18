Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 2.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $228.32. 11,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,466. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day moving average of $248.67. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

