Oikos Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $12,807.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00088561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00399339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00228328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01307258 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.