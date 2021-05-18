OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Scott A. Briggs Sells 380 Shares of Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Scott A. Briggs sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $13,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.