Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $584,887.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00090710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00413012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00233442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.36 or 0.01367123 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046015 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

