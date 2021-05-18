Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.09

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $33.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 44,460 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 131.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,196 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

