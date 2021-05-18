Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.28. 3,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.93. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

