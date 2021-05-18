Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,507 ($32.75).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,819,593 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,779,583.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
