Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $40.27 million and approximately $792,518.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00086606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.78 or 0.01353865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00116059 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.