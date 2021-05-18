Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.51. Approximately 7,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 246,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $572,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

