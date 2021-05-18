Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,118. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

