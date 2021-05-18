Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,118. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.
In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
