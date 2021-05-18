Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.06.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

