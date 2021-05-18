Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.
Shares of NTR stock opened at C$73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.06.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.