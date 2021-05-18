Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 660.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 7.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.40% of Nutrien worth $123,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $206,558,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 45,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 359.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

