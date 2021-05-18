Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

MCRO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Shares of MCRO traded up GBX 14.88 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 486.08 ($6.35). 2,395,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 438.61. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

