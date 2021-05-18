Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,842 ($50.20).

LON CWK traded up GBX 286 ($3.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,000 ($52.26). 454,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,093. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,710.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,547.

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

