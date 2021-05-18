Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NUM stock opened at GBX 373 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Numis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.86 ($5.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 349.29. The company has a market capitalization of £401.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

Get Numis alerts:

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.