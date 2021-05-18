Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the highest is $5.26 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $21.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

