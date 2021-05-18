Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 12-month low of $93.94 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.