Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NOVT opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $93.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.