NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $30.00 price target on the stock. NortonLifeLock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 118433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.