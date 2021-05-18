NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $25.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NLOK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 153,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $26.53.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

