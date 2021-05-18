Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NWBI stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

