Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.83

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 25522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $8,057,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

