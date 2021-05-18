Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.35 ($59.24).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €43.66 ($51.36) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

