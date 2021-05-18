NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NESF opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £595.21 million and a P/E ratio of -22.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103. NextEnergy Solar has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. NextEnergy Solar’s payout ratio is currently -1.50%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

