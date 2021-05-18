NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NexImmune stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,112. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20.

In other news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

