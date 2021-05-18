Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 4,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2,041.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

