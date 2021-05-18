Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys Shares of 1,333 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.